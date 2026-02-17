Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump advised Ukraine to act "fast" regarding negotiations. This happened before peace talks in Geneva, where the main topic will be territories.
US President Donald Trump, ahead of the meeting in Geneva, called on Ukraine to act "fast," as he told reporters aboard Air Force One during his trip to Washington, writes UNN.
He pointed to "big talks. It's going to be very easy."
Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you
"We are in a position we want them to come," Trump noted.
Addition
His statement came ahead of another round of peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva.
It was reported that during the negotiations, territories would be the main topic.