04:30 AM • 11463 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 18741 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 29287 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 24267 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 38037 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 29561 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 50876 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26956 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29908 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35825 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

US President Donald Trump advised Ukraine to act "fast" regarding negotiations. This happened before peace talks in Geneva, where the main topic will be territories.

US President Donald Trump, ahead of the meeting in Geneva, called on Ukraine to act "fast," as he told reporters aboard Air Force One during his trip to Washington, writes UNN.

He pointed to "big talks. It's going to be very easy."

Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you

- said US President Donald Trump.

"We are in a position we want them to come," Trump noted.

Addition

His statement came ahead of another round of peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva.

It was reported that during the negotiations, territories would be the main topic.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Air Force One
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine