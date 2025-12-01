Trump urged Israel to engage in dialogue with Syria after border incident - Bloomberg

$42.270.07
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 9582 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 11735 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 13636 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 16982 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 19291 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 20663 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 37880 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19686 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 37667 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Popular news
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 29646 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 19728 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 18462 views
History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on Ukraine02:10 PM • 4630 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 9772 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 10010 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 18593 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 29793 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 37873 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 37661 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 19847 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 23667 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 80923 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 57524 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 73811 views
Trump urged Israel to engage in dialogue with Syria after border incident - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

US President Donald Trump urged Israel to continue dialogue with Syria after a border incident that escalated relations. This happened after Israeli soldiers were wounded during an operation near the Syrian border.

Trump urged Israel to engage in dialogue with Syria after border incident - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has called on Israel to continue dialogue with Syria after an incident on the border between the two countries that escalated bilateral relations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The incident in question occurred on November 28: several Israeli soldiers were wounded during an operation near the village of Beit Jann, located approximately 5 km from the Israeli-Syrian border. They were trying to apprehend militants belonging to the "Jama'a Islamiyya" group.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli strikes as a "war crime," stating that the incursion included attacks on residents and property.

The United Nations criticized Israel's actions, calling it a "serious and unacceptable violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, further destabilizing an already volatile situation."

It is very important that Israel maintains a strong and sincere dialogue with Syria and that nothing hinders Syria's transformation into a prosperous state. The new President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, is diligently working to bring about positive changes and for Syria and Israel to have a lasting and prosperous relationship.

 - Trump stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US forces launched strikes in southern Syria, where, according to their data, weapons of "Islamic State" militants were stored.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Village
Skirmishes
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
Syria
United States