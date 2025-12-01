Trump urged Israel to engage in dialogue with Syria after border incident - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has called on Israel to continue dialogue with Syria after an incident on the border between the two countries that escalated bilateral relations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The incident in question occurred on November 28: several Israeli soldiers were wounded during an operation near the village of Beit Jann, located approximately 5 km from the Israeli-Syrian border. They were trying to apprehend militants belonging to the "Jama'a Islamiyya" group.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli strikes as a "war crime," stating that the incursion included attacks on residents and property.

The United Nations criticized Israel's actions, calling it a "serious and unacceptable violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, further destabilizing an already volatile situation."

It is very important that Israel maintains a strong and sincere dialogue with Syria and that nothing hinders Syria's transformation into a prosperous state. The new President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, is diligently working to bring about positive changes and for Syria and Israel to have a lasting and prosperous relationship. - Trump stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US forces launched strikes in southern Syria, where, according to their data, weapons of "Islamic State" militants were stored.