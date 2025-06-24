Trump travels to the Netherlands for NATO summit: visit details

US President Donald Trump is heading to the Netherlands, UNN reports with reference to NOS.

Trump reportedly boarded Air Force One near Washington and departed.

The US President is expected to arrive at Schiphol, the largest international airport in the Netherlands, early in the evening. The publication writes that Trump's arrival is expected around 7:00 PM local time. "From there, he will go directly to Huis ten Bosch to have dinner with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, as well as all other heads of government," the publication notes.

"Trump will also spend the night at Huis ten Bosch," the publication writes.

Today, 45 heads of state and government are coming to The Hague for the NATO summit. To protect everyone, the largest security operation in the history of the Netherlands was organized.