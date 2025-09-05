$41.370.01
Trump to sign executive order renaming US Department of Defense to Department of War - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On September 5, US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will officially be referred to as the Secretary of War.

Trump to sign executive order renaming US Department of Defense to Department of War - Fox News

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Friday, September 5, officially changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News Digital.

Details

According to officials, the decree provides for the use of the name "US Department of War" as an alternative, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is planned to be officially called "Secretary of War". The document also instructs to make changes on public Pentagon websites.

Everyone likes that we had an incredible history of victories when it was the Department of War. Then we changed it to the Department of Defense

- Trump said.

Secretary Hegseth also supported the initiative, stating that it reflects the "warrior spirit" in the Pentagon.

We won World War I and World War II with the Department of War, not the Department of Defense

- he noted.

Recall

Recently, Donald Trump congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the anniversary of the end of World War II, recalling US support.

Specifically, he called on Xi to remember the enormous support and "blood" that the United States of America provided to China to help it gain "freedom from a very hostile foreign invader."

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
