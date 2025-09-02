Trump to make important statement today - White House

US President Donald Trump will make an important statement today, August 2. This was announced by the White House press service, writes UNN.

Details

Today, September 2, 2025, at 2:00 PM Washington time (9:00 PM Kyiv time), US President Donald Trump will make a statement.

What exactly Trump will talk about is not yet reported.

Recall

Today is the deadline Trump gave Putin to take steps towards peace in Ukraine.

The US President does not give up hope of reaching an agreement and stopping Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine. Recently, information appeared that the US expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. This information was confirmed by the leading US diplomat to the UN Security Council.