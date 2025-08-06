Trump to hold talks with Zelensky amid White House envoy's meeting with Putin - Media

US President Donald Trump is likely to hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Trump is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr later on Wednesday during their second phone call this week. - Axios writes, citing a source.

The expected conversation between the leaders of the US and Ukraine will take place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.

He also exchanged nuclear statements with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, which indicates how much relations between the US and Russia have deteriorated, despite Trump's desire to improve them after taking office.