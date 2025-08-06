Trump to hold talks with Zelensky amid White House envoy's meeting with Putin - Media

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15372 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 20956 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 25891 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 23000 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 44007 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 63105 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43166 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 42506 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42069 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 87698 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
54%
751mm
Popular news
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 85077 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 82462 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 43472 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 49590 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 37347 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15372 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 18638 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 44007 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 26521 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 38199 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Milorad Dodik
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
Belarus
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 50241 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 83106 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 85693 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 100001 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 119171 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136

Trump to hold talks with Zelensky amid White House envoy's meeting with Putin - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

US President Donald Trump will hold his second phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week today. The conversation will take place amid White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Trump to hold talks with Zelensky amid White House envoy's meeting with Putin - Media

US President Donald Trump is likely to hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Trump is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr later on Wednesday during their second phone call this week.

 - Axios writes, citing a source.

Let's add

The expected conversation between the leaders of the US and Ukraine will take place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.

He also exchanged nuclear statements with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, which indicates how much relations between the US and Russia have deteriorated, despite Trump's desire to improve them after taking office.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine