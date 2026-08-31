Trump to convene oil refiners over spike in U.S. gasoline prices

The White House said that on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with representatives of large and small oil refining companies to discuss ways to increase America’s capacity to refine oil into gasoline, UNN reports, citing AP.

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The meeting will take place against the backdrop of the war with Iran, which has driven the national average price of gasoline up to $4.08 per liter, 28% higher than a year ago, according to AAA data.

The White House said that increasing the number of oil refineries and expanding the capacity of existing facilities would ultimately lower prices for consumers. The administration also sees a need for more refineries to process oil from Venezuela.

The meeting will also be attended by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Jarrod Agen, director of the White House National Energy Dominance Council.

Trump demands oil companies immediately lower gasoline prices