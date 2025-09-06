Trump threatened the EU with a trade investigation over Google fine

$41.350.02
Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

US President Donald Trump is initiating a trade investigation against the EU. This is related to the fine imposed on Google for violating antitrust rules.

US President Donald Trump announced a trade investigation against the European Union over a fine imposed on Google for violating antitrust rules. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the EU "effectively took money that would otherwise have gone to American investment and jobs."

This is very unfair, and American taxpayers will not tolerate it! As I have said before, my administration will not allow these discriminatory actions to go unpunished

– noted the US President.

He clarified that he would be forced to initiate a trade investigation procedure under Section 301 to "nullify the unfair fines imposed on these American tax-paying companies."

Recall

The European Commission fined Google 2.95 billion euros for violating competition rules in the advertising technology market. The company favored its own advertising services, harming competitors, advertisers, and publishers.

Google must pay 425 million for illegal data collection04.09.25, 10:31 • 2866 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

