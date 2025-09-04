Google must pay 425 million for illegal data collection

Google owes $425.7 million to nearly 100 million users due to a privacy violation. However, the corporation, part of the Alphabet holding company, is considering an appeal.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and RTS.

Details

Google, a representative of the "big five" business giants, has been found guilty of violating privacy rights because it continued to collect users' private data even after they had disabled this function.

Reference

Approximately 98 million plaintiffs have been recognized by the court. They had previously turned off the "Web & App Activity" setting and another sub-setting for tracking, and they had opted out of data collection regarding their use of Chrome, Google Maps, and Google News services.

Comment from plaintiffs' lawyers and Google representatives

Google's promises and guarantees of confidentiality are outright lies

Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda defends the company.

Our privacy tools allow users to control their data, and when they turn off personalization, we respect their choice - he stated

"We will appeal," Google announced.

Additionally

Google faced further privacy lawsuits in early 2025. But as part of an accusation that the company violated California state privacy laws, the internet giant paid nearly $1.4 billion.

In April 2024, Google agreed to destroy billions of records of users' private online activity to settle a lawsuit.

Recall

A US federal judge ruled that Google is not obligated to sell Chrome. According to the court's decision, the company, part of Alphabet, must share data with competitors. Exclusive contracts are also prohibited.

AI platform Perplexity AI offered to buy Chrome for 29 billion euros amid antitrust pressure on Google