Google must pay 425 million for illegal data collection

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
07:04 AM • 1564 views
Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 16044 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 31290 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 35516 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 34477 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 60785 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 26659 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 27190 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23452 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25797 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.7m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 267017 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 259250 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 256494 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 250002 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 14597 views
Publications
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 40 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 16044 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 24555 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 60785 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 42476 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 254 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 10768 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 13125 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 16006 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 33259 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y

Google must pay 425 million for illegal data collection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Google must pay $425.7 million to nearly 100 million users for privacy violations. The corporation is considering the possibility of filing an appeal.

Google must pay 425 million for illegal data collection

Google owes $425.7 million to nearly 100 million users due to a privacy violation. However, the corporation, part of the Alphabet holding company, is considering an appeal.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and RTS.

Details

Google, a representative of the "big five" business giants, has been found guilty of violating privacy rights because it continued to collect users' private data even after they had disabled this function.

Reference

Approximately 98 million plaintiffs have been recognized by the court. They had previously turned off the "Web & App Activity" setting and another sub-setting for tracking, and they had opted out of data collection regarding their use of Chrome, Google Maps, and Google News services.

Comment from plaintiffs' lawyers and Google representatives

Google's promises and guarantees of confidentiality are outright lies

Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps26.08.25, 15:52 • 3053 views

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda defends the company.

Our privacy tools allow users to control their data, and when they turn off personalization, we respect their choice

- he stated

"We will appeal," Google announced.

Additionally

Google faced further privacy lawsuits in early 2025. But as part of an accusation that the company violated California state privacy laws, the internet giant paid nearly $1.4 billion.

In April 2024, Google agreed to destroy billions of records of users' private online activity to settle a lawsuit.

Recall

A US federal judge ruled that Google is not obligated to sell Chrome. According to the court's decision, the company, part of Alphabet, must share data with competitors. Exclusive contracts are also prohibited.

AI platform Perplexity AI offered to buy Chrome for 29 billion euros amid antitrust pressure on Google13.08.25, 16:45 • 3778 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Alphabet Inc.
California
United States
Google