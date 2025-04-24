$41.520.14
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 11023 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 38052 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 88130 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 105507 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 65723 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 108842 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 48414 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33069 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35857 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

747 mm
Trump: thought it might be easier with Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3168 views

Donald Trump believes that Russia is ready for a deal. Negotiations with the Ukrainian leader, according to him, turned out to be more difficult than expected.

Trump: thought it might be easier with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump expressed his opinion during a conversation with journalists at the White House about Russia's readiness for a deal and noted that it was "more difficult" than expected with the Ukrainian leader, UNN writes.

Details

"I think Russia is ready, and many people have said that Russia wants to go for all of this. And I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump said.

"We need to make a deal with Zelenskyy. I thought it might be easier with Zelenskyy. So far it has been more difficult. But that's okay, everything is fine," Trump said.

"But I think we have an agreement with both of them, I hope they do it," the US president said.

"I don't care": Trump responded to a question about the ownership of Crimea24.04.25, 05:41 • 5212 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
