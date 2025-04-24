Trump: thought it might be easier with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump expressed his opinion during a conversation with journalists at the White House about Russia's readiness for a deal and noted that it was "more difficult" than expected with the Ukrainian leader, UNN writes.

Details

"I think Russia is ready, and many people have said that Russia wants to go for all of this. And I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump said.

"We need to make a deal with Zelenskyy. I thought it might be easier with Zelenskyy. So far it has been more difficult. But that's okay, everything is fine," Trump said.

"But I think we have an agreement with both of them, I hope they do it," the US president said.

