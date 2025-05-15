Trump stated that the US and Iran have "sort of" agreed to the terms of a nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Iran have "sort of" agreed on the terms of a nuclear deal, instilling confidence that the deal is becoming increasingly apparent, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a conversation with reporters at a business roundtable in Doha, Qatar, Trump described talks between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi as "very serious talks" about "long-term peace," progress on which is ongoing.

However, during his visit to the leaders of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf this week, the US president stressed that military action against Iran's nuclear facilities remains possible if negotiations fail, the publication notes.

"Iran has sort of agreed to the terms: they are not going to create, as I call it, in a friendly way, nuclear dust," Trump said at the business event. - We will not create nuclear dust in Iran."

Without revealing details, he signaled agreement on the terms he was trying to reach, the publication writes.

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the United States in exchange for lifting sanctions

Trump said his demands were simple.

"They cannot have nuclear weapons. That's the only thing. It's very simple," Trump said. - It's not something I have to give you 30 pages of details about. It's just one sentence. They cannot have nuclear weapons."

But, as the publication notes, on Wednesday Trump suggested that he expects other concessions from Tehran as part of a potential agreement. Iran "must stop sponsoring terror, stop its bloody proxy wars and permanently and in a verifiable manner stop pursuing nuclear weapons," Trump said in his speech at a meeting of leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf in Saudi Arabia. - They cannot have nuclear weapons".