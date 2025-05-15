Trump stated that the US and Iran have "sort of" agreed to the terms of a nuclear deal

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11193 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15849 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24479 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65800 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87704 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150208 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141483 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281774 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103717 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71894 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.9m/s
63%
743mm
Popular news

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 11193 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70707 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160616 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227850 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281774 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14471 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31918 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 80080 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124813 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74545 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Trump stated that the US and Iran have "sort of" agreed to the terms of a nuclear deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Donald Trump reported that the US and Iran have reached some agreement on the terms of a nuclear deal. He emphasized that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.

Trump stated that the US and Iran have "sort of" agreed to the terms of a nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Iran have "sort of" agreed on the terms of a nuclear deal, instilling confidence that the deal is becoming increasingly apparent, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a conversation with reporters at a business roundtable in Doha, Qatar, Trump described talks between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi as "very serious talks" about "long-term peace," progress on which is ongoing.

However, during his visit to the leaders of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf this week, the US president stressed that military action against Iran's nuclear facilities remains possible if negotiations fail, the publication notes.

"Iran has sort of agreed to the terms: they are not going to create, as I call it, in a friendly way, nuclear dust," Trump said at the business event. - We will not create nuclear dust in Iran."

Without revealing details, he signaled agreement on the terms he was trying to reach, the publication writes.

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the United States in exchange for lifting sanctions15.05.25, 04:13 • 4774 views

Trump said his demands were simple.

"They cannot have nuclear weapons. That's the only thing. It's very simple," Trump said. - It's not something I have to give you 30 pages of details about. It's just one sentence. They cannot have nuclear weapons."

But, as the publication notes, on Wednesday Trump suggested that he expects other concessions from Tehran as part of a potential agreement. Iran "must stop sponsoring terror, stop its bloody proxy wars and permanently and in a verifiable manner stop pursuing nuclear weapons," Trump said in his speech at a meeting of leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf in Saudi Arabia. - They cannot have nuclear weapons".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United States
Iran
Brent
$64.56
Bitcoin
$103,325.30
S&P 500
$5,916.70
Tesla
$344.61
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,225.94
Ethereum
$2,563.32