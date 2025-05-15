Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the United States in exchange for lifting sanctions

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the US in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. This was stated in an interview with NBC News by Ali Shamkhani, chief adviser to Iran's supreme leader, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, according to the proposed draft agreement, Iran undertakes never to produce nuclear weapons, to get rid of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, which can be used as a weapon, and to enrich uranium only to the levels necessary for civilian use, as well as to allow international inspectors to monitor this process.

It is still possible. If the Americans act as they say, then we can definitely have better relations. This may lead to an improvement in the situation in the near future - said Shamkhani.

At the same time, he added that these steps can be implemented in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions. When asked whether Iran would agree to sign the agreement today if these conditions were met, the politician answered: "Yes."

Let us remind you

According to The New York Times, Iran has put forward the idea of creating an international nuclear consortium with the participation of Arab countries of the region and American investments as an alternative to the US demand to completely curtail the nuclear program.

The EU called on Iran to stop military support for Russia