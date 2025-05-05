$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32248 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67543 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78776 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131938 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166471 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193338 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106711 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100827 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101712 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67512 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The EU called on Iran to stop military support for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3592 views

The EU High Representative called on Iran to stop military support for Russia. Relations between the EU and Iran depend on progress in all areas, including the nuclear agreement.

The EU called on Iran to stop military support for Russia

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas called on Iran to stop military support for Russia, which attacked Ukraine, UNN reports.

I spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Abbas Argas to emphasize the EU's support for diplomacy on the nuclear issue and regional de-escalation. I called on Iran to stop military support for Russia and expressed concern about detained EU citizens and human rights,"

- Kallas wrote in X.

She stressed that relations between the EU and Iran depend on progress in all areas.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Iran is considering an option under which will leave part of its enriched uranium reserves inside the country, and export the rest - possibly to Russia.  

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkov at talks in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear deal within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

 On the eve, US President Donald Trump stated that any country or person who buys oil from Iran will not be able to do business with the US

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Iran
