The EU called on Iran to stop military support for Russia

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas called on Iran to stop military support for Russia, which attacked Ukraine, UNN reports.

I spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Abbas Argas to emphasize the EU's support for diplomacy on the nuclear issue and regional de-escalation. I called on Iran to stop military support for Russia and expressed concern about detained EU citizens and human rights," - Kallas wrote in X.

She stressed that relations between the EU and Iran depend on progress in all areas.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Iran is considering an option under which will leave part of its enriched uranium reserves inside the country, and export the rest - possibly to Russia.

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkov at talks in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear deal within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

On the eve, US President Donald Trump stated that any country or person who buys oil from Iran will not be able to do business with the US.