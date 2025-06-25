Trump spoke about Article 5: supports NATO's mutual defense guarantees

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 766 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 9196 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 21058 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34346 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 53024 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71805 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103362 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100562 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114614 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121254 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11852 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 62148 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117678 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159471 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162634 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42569 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50111 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62738 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136563 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213127 views
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Trump spoke about Article 5: supports NATO's mutual defense guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

US President Donald Trump has declared his support for Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which means mutual defense of all alliance members. This confirmation came during the summit, despite previous comments that caused some confusion among NATO members.

Trump spoke about Article 5: supports NATO's mutual defense guarantees

US President Donald Trump has stated that he supports NATO's mutual defense guarantees, UNN writes, citing AP.

Details

Trump, the publication notes, "was less than declarative" on the way to the summit when asked about his support for Article 5 of the NATO treaty. When asked to clarify the situation on Wednesday, Trump said he supports NATO's core commitment that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

"I support that, that's why I'm here," Trump said at a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. "If I didn't support it, I wouldn't be here."

Context

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that his commitment to Article 5 "depends on your definition." This comment confused NATO members.

"There are many definitions of Article 5. You know that, right?" Trump said on the plane. "But I'm determined to be their friend." He also made it clear that he would give a more precise definition of what Article 5 means to him when he is at the summit.

What the NATO Secretary General says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on Trump's comments regarding Article 5 after he said: "There are many definitions of Article 5," following the summit, stated: "Well, you know, Article 5 is absolutely clear. And at the same time, we have always said that we will never go into details about when Article 5 will be invoked. And why not? Because we don't want to make our adversaries wiser."

He was then asked again about Trump, and he said: "I've known him for almost 10 years. He's a good friend. I trust him." "He was absolutely right that Europe and Canada are essentially not providing NATO with what we should be providing, and that the US is spending much more on defense than the Europeans and Canadians. We are now fixing that," Rutte noted.

Rutte stated that the agreed goals show that "allies are aware of the seriousness of the threats we face, and in response they have united to agree on an ambitious but important new commitment to defense spending."

He further stated: "President Trump has made it clear that America is committed to NATO. He reaffirmed this today unequivocally." "At the same time, he made it clear that America expects a greater contribution from European allies and Canada, and that is what we are seeing them do," Rutte pointed out.

"We are now moving from agreeing on what we need to rolling up our sleeves and turning this new plan into reality, and part of that requires us to rapidly expand our defense industrial capacity on both sides of the Atlantic," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Netherlands
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9