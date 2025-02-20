ukenru
Trump says he is going to revive the deal with Ukraine on rare earths

Trump says he is going to revive the deal with Ukraine on rare earths

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25509 views

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to revive the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. He commented on this during a flight aboard Air Force One, linking his decision to the election period.

US President Donald Trump said he is going to revive the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

Asked if he could resurrect the deal, Trump said: "Yeah, I think I’m gonna resurrect that deal, you know, we’ll see what happens, but I’m gonna resurrect it or things are gonna not make him too happy. And look, it’s time for elections."

Trump says his finance minister was treated “rudely” during visit to Kyiv20.02.25, 10:38 • 29213 views

Addendum

Reuters reported that the Trump administration may try to strike a simplified minerals deal with Ukraine to quickly conclude a pact and then negotiate detailed terms, such as how much of Ukraine's resources the US will own.

This comes after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week rejected a detailed US offer that would have given Washington 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals, including graphite, uranium, titanium, and lithium, the latter of which is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

