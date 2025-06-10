Trump said troops would remain in Los Angeles "until the danger is gone"

US President Donald Trump said that the National Guard troops will remain in Los Angeles as long as the threat persists, and assured that the situation is under control and does not cause him any concern. This is reported by APNews, reports UNN.

Trump said he is "not worried that the situation with the military on the ground in Los Angeles could get out of control."

When asked if he was concerned, Trump replied: "No, everything is fine."

And when asked how long the National Guard troops will remain in Los Angeles, he did not give a specific answer.

"Until there is danger. When there is no danger, they will leave," the US President said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump has ordered at least 2,000 National Guard troops to be sent to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who have been confronted by demonstrators protesting workplace raids.

California National Guard troops were deployed on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell protests, which are in their third day, against US President Donald Trump's immigration measures, a move that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called illegal.

California is challenging Trump's order to send the National Guard to Los Angeles. The state has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to deploy troops in Los Angeles to protect immigration agents and suppress protests by disgruntled people with the help of law enforcement. Trump is accused of "an unprecedented usurpation of state power and resources."

As reported by the Associated Press, the deployment of US federal troops in Los Angeles to suppress protests will last 60 days. The US Secretary of Defense stated that it will cost $134 million.