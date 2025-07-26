Trump said the chances of a trade deal between the US and the EU are "50-50" 25 July 2025

US President Donald Trump stated that the chances of reaching a trade agreement with the European Union are "50-50, maybe even less." This is reported by the Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

He said this before flying to Scotland, where his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled. The leaders are to discuss a potential transatlantic agreement that could prevent a new trade war between the US and the EU.

"To reach an agreement, Europe will have to lower its tariffs," Trump noted. The EU, for its part, is ready to agree to a basic tariff rate of 15% on most goods, including cars, if this helps avoid escalation.

In addition to negotiations, Trump will spend the weekend at the Turnberry golf resort and open a new golf course in Aberdeenshire, named after his mother.

Recall

From August 1, the US introduces a 30% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico. President Donald Trump announced this on social media, expanding tariff restrictions to a number of countries.