Trump said that "nothing was taken out" of Iran's nuclear facilities before the US strikes

US President Donald Trump stated that "nothing was removed" from Iran's nuclear facilities before the US strikes last weekend, as experts doubt whether Iran could have removed any of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium from the attack zone in advance. Trump wrote about this on his Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

The cars and small trucks on the site belonged to builders who were trying to fill the top of the mines. Nothing was removed from the site. It would have taken too long, been too dangerous, and also very difficult and heavy to move - Trump wrote.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were "virtually destroyed" by US strikes. In addition, the head of the Pentagon criticized the American media and "fake news."