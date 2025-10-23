Trump said Putin discussed the nuclear issue with him

US President Donald Trump announced that during a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, they discussed the issue of nuclear weapons. In particular, they talked about "de-escalation." This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

Details

US President Donald Trump noted that the discussion was about "de-escalation," and he believes that such an approach is appropriate now.

Putin mentioned the nuclear topic to me in his call, where we are de-escalating. I'm not against it. I think it's good. I think it's very appropriate. - said the American leader.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is complicated by the long training period for military personnel, which ranges from six months to a year. He emphasized the complexity and precision of these missiles, and also noted that the US does not plan to train others to use them.

Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fake