Trump said he would talk to Zelensky today

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 15282 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 59771 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 144292 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 135963 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 145801 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 92079 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 88009 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 54026 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43945 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30823 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3.5m/s
35%
751mm
Popular news
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 59694 views
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion productsJuly 4, 12:38 AM • 25396 views
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 12427 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 35849 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 29240 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 115663 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 121246 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 115322 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 127897 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 173320 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 29576 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 117599 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 96332 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 100199 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 103298 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Trump said he would talk to Zelensky today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 519 views

US President Donald Trump confirmed a planned phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This comes after Trump stated there was no progress in negotiations with Putin regarding a ceasefire.

Trump said he would talk to Zelensky today

President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow (Friday, July 4 - ed.) early in the morning I will speak with President Zelenskyy, and yes, I am very disappointed with today's (July 3 - ed.) conversation with President Putin

- Trump told reporters. 

Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT03.07.25, 13:48 • 70350 views

Addition

Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

During yesterday's phone conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of confrontation that have arisen."

In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9