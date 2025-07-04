Trump said he would talk to Zelensky today

President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow (Friday, July 4 - ed.) early in the morning I will speak with President Zelenskyy, and yes, I am very disappointed with today's (July 3 - ed.) conversation with President Putin - Trump told reporters.

Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT

Addition

Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

During yesterday's phone conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of confrontation that have arisen."

In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.