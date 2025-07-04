Trump said he would talk to Zelensky today
US President Donald Trump confirmed a planned phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This comes after Trump stated there was no progress in negotiations with Putin regarding a ceasefire.
Tomorrow (Friday, July 4 - ed.) early in the morning I will speak with President Zelenskyy, and yes, I am very disappointed with today's (July 3 - ed.) conversation with President Putin
Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement.
During yesterday's phone conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of confrontation that have arisen."
In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.