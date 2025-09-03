$41.360.01
Trump said he would soon have a conversation with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

US President Donald Trump announced a planned conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days. Trump also noted that he has the influence to end the war and has already ended seven wars.

Trump said he would soon have a conversation with Putin

US President Donald Trump will soon hold a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump stated this during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

I'm going to talk to him very soon, and then I'll roughly know what we're going to do. We've taken very decisive action, as you know, and acted decisively in other areas too. But I'll talk to him in the next few days, and then we'll see.

- Trump said.

He added that he has some influence to end the war.

I have already ended 7 wars. Among them were wars that I considered more difficult than the war between Russia and Ukraine. I thought this issue would be simpler

- Trump added.

 Recall

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today or in the coming days he will speak with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. They will coordinate aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, in case the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take place.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

