Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this Friday

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday. Trump stated this during a press conference at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

And I'm uncomfortable being here. You know, I'm going to Putin. I'm going to Russia this Friday. I don't like being here and talking about how dangerous, dirty, and disgusting this once beautiful capital has become, with graffiti on all the walls. That, by the way, is another part of the problem. Because we're talking about security, but we're also talking about beautification. We are potentially the most beautiful capital in the world - Trump stated.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.