Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this Friday

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 2876 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 26872 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 77194 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 89123 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 60468 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 118095 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 122016 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 104203 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 72213 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 122333 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.4m/s
50%
753mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 109401 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 50091 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 79482 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in AlaskaAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 52050 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 69573 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 2882 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 26874 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 77197 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 70104 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 80013 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 77262 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 101321 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 216379 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 364060 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 266163 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill

Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6540 views

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Vladimir Putin in Russia this Friday. Earlier, a meeting on August 15 in Alaska was reported to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this Friday

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday. Trump stated this during a press conference at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

And I'm uncomfortable being here. You know, I'm going to Putin. I'm going to Russia this Friday. I don't like being here and talking about how dangerous, dirty, and disgusting this once beautiful capital has become, with graffiti on all the walls. That, by the way, is another part of the problem. Because we're talking about security, but we're also talking about beautification. We are potentially the most beautiful capital in the world

- Trump stated.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine