Trump said he doesn't want to reveal his disagreements with Putin

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 12311 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
08:15 PM • 18889 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 17759 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 16789 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 20383 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 92298 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 145832 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 81429 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 138850 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55704 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0.6m/s
80%
753mm
Popular news
Large-scale abuses amounting to 260 million hryvnias uncovered in Cherkasy region, 20 suspicions announcedAugust 15, 04:20 PM • 8980 views
Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station SolotvynoAugust 15, 04:28 PM • 12530 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 13849 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in AlaskaAugust 15, 06:39 PM • 16714 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 9688 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 145852 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 132141 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 138862 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 158277 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 244280 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
United States
Alaska
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 9820 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 101267 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 183640 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 130391 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 145578 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Trump said he doesn't want to reveal his disagreements with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Donald Trump said he does not want to publicly reveal his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelenskyy must agree to possible arrangements.

Trump said he doesn't want to reveal his disagreements with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

He said this after the summit, but before leaving Alaska.

"No, I would prefer not to do that"

- Trump said when asked if he was ready to publicly state his disagreements with Putin.

He added: "I think someone is going to do it publicly. They'll figure it out. But no, I don't want to do that. I want to see if we can do it. You know, it's not a done deal yet. And... Ukraine has to agree. That is, President Zelenskyy has to agree."

Addition

Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "they could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

"Wait, is that all?" World media reaction to the results of the Trump-Putin meeting8/16/25, 3:14 AM • 2112 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine