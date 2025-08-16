Trump said he doesn't want to reveal his disagreements with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he does not want to publicly reveal his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelenskyy must agree to possible arrangements.
US President Donald Trump said he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.
Details
He said this after the summit, but before leaving Alaska.
"No, I would prefer not to do that"
He added: "I think someone is going to do it publicly. They'll figure it out. But no, I don't want to do that. I want to see if we can do it. You know, it's not a done deal yet. And... Ukraine has to agree. That is, President Zelenskyy has to agree."
Addition
Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "they could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.
"Wait, is that all?" World media reaction to the results of the Trump-Putin meeting8/16/25, 3:14 AM • 2112 views