US President Donald Trump said he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

He said this after the summit, but before leaving Alaska.

"No, I would prefer not to do that" - Trump said when asked if he was ready to publicly state his disagreements with Putin.

He added: "I think someone is going to do it publicly. They'll figure it out. But no, I don't want to do that. I want to see if we can do it. You know, it's not a done deal yet. And... Ukraine has to agree. That is, President Zelenskyy has to agree."

Addition

Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "they could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

