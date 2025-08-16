$41.450.06
"Wait, is that all?" World media reaction to the results of the Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Foreign media, including The New York Times and Sky News, reacted to the results of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska. The main topic of discussion was the lack of agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Foreign media reacted to the results of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The New York Times writes that "behind the vague comments, it was clear that the two presidents failed to reach an agreement even on the starting point outlined by Europe, Ukraine, and Trump himself - a ceasefire."

Sky News: "If Trump and Putin had mentioned a ceasefire, it would have changed the nature of the conversation. But it seems that's still a long way off."

CNN: "Neither president answered questions from reporters. This leaves the content of their talks, which both interlocutors described as positive, unknown."

The Guardian: "That was quick. Donald Trump left more questions than answers. He flattered Vladimir Putin but gave very few details about the summit."

Reuters: "Wait, is that all?"

Recall

Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended that he did not hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either did not understand or did not hear what was being said to him.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
The Guardian
The New York Times
Reuters
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine