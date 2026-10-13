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Trump said he does not believe Russia and China are helping Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

Trump said that Russia and China are unlikely to be providing significant assistance to Iran in its war with the United States. At the same time, the media reported on military cooperation.

Trump said he does not believe Russia and China are helping Iran

US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that Russia and China might be helping Iran in its war with the United States, adding that the two countries would have "too much to lose" by helping the Islamic Republic. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

"If they are doing it, they are doing it at a very low level, but I don’t believe it at all," Trump said on Monday on Truth Social.

He added that the United States would find out about such assistance "very quickly."

China and Russia, the publication notes, have maintained close ties with Iran for decades, but deny providing Tehran with military assistance in its conflict with the United States, which began in late February. However, reports of military cooperation have emerged.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese companies had supplied components used in Iranian drones and missiles, while US officials linked satellite imagery obtained from Chinese sources to an Iranian strike that killed three American service members. Beijing said it adheres to international rules and opposes attempts to link China to the conflict, the publication said.

Western allies believe that Iran most likely added new Russian weapons to its arsenal and restored a significant part of its missile arsenal during a truce with the United States several months ago, Bloomberg reported in June.

Iran likely replenished its arsenal with Russian missiles during restocking - Bloomberg13.06.26, 17:37 • 5156 views

Julia Shramko

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