Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump rejected Putin's proposal to extend the New START nuclear treaty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

US President Donald Trump refused to extend the New START nuclear treaty, calling it a "poorly negotiated deal." He stated that the US is focused on creating a new, modernized treaty.

Trump rejected Putin's proposal to extend the New START nuclear treaty

US President Donald Trump has officially rejected Vladimir Putin's initiative to voluntarily extend restrictions on the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons for another year. The American leader stated that instead of supporting the old agreement, Washington should focus on creating a fundamentally new and modernized treaty that would meet modern security challenges. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Trump expressed his position on February 5 on the Truth Social platform. He called "New START-3" (New START) a "poorly negotiated agreement" that Russia is grossly violating. This statement is based on the Kremlin's decision in 2023 to stop mutual inspections at nuclear facilities. Trump emphasized that US nuclear experts are already working on an improved document that should become a long-term foundation for stability.

Trump wants a new and modernized nuclear pact between the US and Russia

The US refusal was a direct response to Putin's proposal to adhere to the 2010 limits - no more than 1550 warheads on 700 delivery systems (missiles, submarines, and aircraft). Opponents of the current treaty in the US argue that the pact is outdated because it does not take into account China's rapid growth in nuclear potential and limits the Pentagon's ability to deter two powerful adversaries simultaneously.

Prospects for new negotiations and risks of escalation

Despite the refusal to extend the old agreement, the White House signals its readiness for further dialogue. Administration spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt confirmed that the US will continue negotiations with Moscow, but on new terms. In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to discussions if Washington demonstrates a constructive approach.

Arms control advocates and UN representatives express concern that the final termination of START-III could provoke an uncontrolled nuclear arms race, similar to the Cold War.

US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media

Stepan Haftko

