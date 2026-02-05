$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump wants a new and modernized nuclear pact between the US and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The expiration of the nuclear pact between Russia and the US will effectively remove the last restrictions on the two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in over half a century.

Trump wants a new and modernized nuclear pact between the US and Russia

Given that the nuclear pact between the US and Russia expires on Thursday, American leader Donald Trump has once again called for a new, stronger pact instead of extending the current agreement, known as the "New START" treaty, UNN reports.

Instead of extending "New START" (a poorly negotiated agreement by the United States, which, among other things, is grossly violated), we should ask our nuclear experts to work on a new, improved, and modernized treaty that can last for a long time 

— Trump wrote on social media.

The expiration of the treaty will effectively remove the last restrictions on the two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in over half a century.

US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media05.02.26, 16:48 • 2210 views

Antonina Tumanova

