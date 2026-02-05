Given that the nuclear pact between the US and Russia expires on Thursday, American leader Donald Trump has once again called for a new, stronger pact instead of extending the current agreement, known as the "New START" treaty, UNN reports.

Instead of extending "New START" (a poorly negotiated agreement by the United States, which, among other things, is grossly violated), we should ask our nuclear experts to work on a new, improved, and modernized treaty that can last for a long time — Trump wrote on social media.

The expiration of the treaty will effectively remove the last restrictions on the two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in over half a century.

US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media