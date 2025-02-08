Trump plans to restore relations with Kim Jong-un - CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to restore relations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The American leader is confident that he gets along with the DPRK leader. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that on Friday, February 07, during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba , US President Donald Trump said that he intends to restore relations with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

We will have relations with North Korea, with Kim Jong-un, I get along very well with him - Donald Trump said.

The head of the White House believes that his good relations with Kim Jong-un are “a very big advantage for everyone.”

At the same time, according to Trump, Japan likes his idea of contacts with Pyongyang.

If I can maintain relationships not only with him, but with other people around the world where there seem to be difficulties, I think that will be a huge advantage for the whole world, not just the United States - said the US President.

For his part, Ishiba emphasized that the United States must decide for itself whether it wants to establish contacts with North Korea.

He clarified that it would be good to resolve issues with the DPRK, including denuclearization.

Recall

On November 26, 2024, it became known that the Trump team is discussing the possibility of holding direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hoping that a new diplomatic move could reduce the risk of armed conflict.

Kim Jong-un announces new plans for the DPRK nuclear program