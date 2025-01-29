Kim Jong-un announces new plans for the DPRK nuclear program

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that his country's nuclear program will continue "indefinitely." Earlier, the White House confirmed that Donald Trump's administration will seek the denuclearization of the DPRK.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a nuclear materials production facility and a nuclear weapons research institute and stated the need to increase production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to strengthen North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Un said that his country's nuclear program will continue "indefinitely.

"We should strengthen the high spirit that has been raised, overfulfill the plan to produce weapons-grade nuclear materials, and achieve epoch-making success in strengthening the country's nuclear shield," the statement reads.

The statement came a few days after the new US President Donald Trump demonstrated his openness to resuming contacts with Pyongyang. But also this week, US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes confirmed that Trump will seek the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

