Kim Jong-un announces new plans for the DPRK nuclear program

Kim Jong-un announces new plans for the DPRK nuclear program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21523 views

North Korea's leader has declared the need to increase the production of nuclear materials and continue its nuclear program indefinitely. The statement came after signals from the United States about the possible resumption of contacts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that his country's nuclear program will continue "indefinitely." Earlier, the White House confirmed that Donald Trump's administration will seek the denuclearization of the DPRK.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a nuclear materials production facility and a nuclear weapons research institute and stated the need to increase production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to strengthen North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Un said that his country's nuclear program will continue "indefinitely.

"We should strengthen the high spirit that has been raised, overfulfill the plan to produce weapons-grade nuclear materials, and achieve epoch-making success in strengthening the country's nuclear shield," the statement reads.

“It was stupid, illogical and very irresponsible.” Zelenskyy on Ukraine's abandonment of nuclear weapons27.01.25, 20:13 • 39368 views

The statement came a few days after the new US President Donald Trump demonstrated his openness to resuming contacts with Pyongyang. But also this week, US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes confirmed that Trump will seek the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

British Intelligence: DPRK lost about 4000 troops in Kursk region, a quarter of them killed24.01.25, 14:41 • 45936 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea

