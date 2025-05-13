The court banned the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border

The Court of Appeal in Lublin upheld the ban on protests by Polish carriers who blocked the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Lublin.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made at a closed hearing. Thus, the judges changed the decision of the District Court, which had previously overturned the ban of the mayor of Dorohusk on blocking the border.

It was a sham rally, but in reality - blocking the road. The decision of the mayor of Dorohusk to ban it was correct - the media quotes one of the judges.

In turn, the organizer of the protest, Rafal Mekler, said that he had not yet received official information about the court's decision.

"We live in a rule of law, so if the Court of Appeal decides that we cannot lead this gathering, we cannot lead the protest, of course, we will leave the border," Mekler said.

Recall

On May 12, a protest began on the access road to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn road checkpoint. The movement of freight vehicles in both directions was suspended. The main demands of the organizers are to draw attention to the situation in the field of transportation in Poland and to return permits for international transportation by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

