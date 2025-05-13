$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42411 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49713 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71500 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71482 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148934 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70877 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154341 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147556 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

The court banned the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Court of Appeal in Lublin upheld the ban on protests by Polish carriers on the border with Ukraine. The judges changed the decision of the District Court, which overturned the ban by the mayor of Dorohusk.

The Court of Appeal in Lublin upheld the ban on protests by Polish carriers who blocked the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Lublin.  

Details

It is noted that the decision was made at a closed hearing. Thus, the judges changed the decision of the District Court, which had previously overturned the ban of the mayor of Dorohusk on blocking the border.

It was a sham rally, but in reality - blocking the road. The decision of the mayor of Dorohusk to ban it was correct

- the media quotes one of the judges.

In turn, the organizer of the protest, Rafal Mekler, said that he had not yet received official information about the court's decision.

"We live in a rule of law, so if the Court of Appeal decides that we cannot lead this gathering, we cannot lead the protest, of course, we will leave the border," Mekler said.

Recall

On May 12, a protest began on the access road to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn road checkpoint. The movement of freight vehicles in both directions was suspended. The main demands of the organizers are to draw attention to the situation in the field of transportation in Poland and to return permits for international transportation by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

Blockade of "Yagodina": Ukraine calls on Poland to find a solution, the parties are in "constant contact"13.05.25, 14:58 • 2548 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Ukraine
Poland
