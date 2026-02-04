Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over

US President Donald Trump stated that the week-long pause in shelling Ukrainian energy facilities, which he personally requested from Vladimir Putin, officially ended on Sunday. According to the American leader, the Russian dictator kept his promise not to attack cities during the agreed period, despite the fact that the night strike on February 3 was one of the most powerful in recent times. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The truce was from Sunday to Sunday. It has already ended. And Putin kept his word... It ended, and Putin delivered a strong blow. One week is already a lot, we are happy with anything — Trump said at the White House.

Commenting on the massive ballistic missile attack that occurred immediately after the agreed period of "silence" ended, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt noted that Donald Trump was not surprised by this turn of events.

The administration emphasized that a week-long absence of strikes was already a significant achievement, given the brutality of the war.

Ukraine awaits US response to ballistic record

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, emphasized that Russia responded with a "ballistic record" to the US President's personal request to cease strikes. According to the Ukrainian leader, the Kremlin once again demonstrated the value of its promises, as not even four full days had passed since Washington's request before the attacks resumed.

The Ukrainian side officially expects a reaction from the United States to Russia's demonstrative disregard for diplomatic efforts. Although, with his statements, Trump made it clear that he accepts such actions by the Russian dictator.

