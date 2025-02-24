Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39386 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47017 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110245 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111981 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116597 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148900 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89747 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45948 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105479 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 57450 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57450 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 39622 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78626 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 78626 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 139835 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139835 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 15653 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15653 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 39622 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132654 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134542 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134542 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163016 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163016 views
Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting

Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28483 views

Elon Musk demanded that federal employees report weekly accomplishments under the threat of being fired. The heads of key US agencies, including the FBI and the Pentagon, have banned their employees from responding to this demand.

Elon Musk demanded that federal employees summarize their accomplishments for the week, threatening to fire them. In response, Trump administration officials refused to comply with the order, pointing to violations of procedures and threats to privacy.

This is reported by The New York Times, UNN.  

On Saturday, Musk issued a requirement for government employees to summarize their accomplishments for the week, warning that failure to comply would be considered resignation. Shortly thereafter, the Office of Personnel Management, which manages the federal workforce, sent a letter asking civilian employees to submit a list of accomplishments, but without the threat of dismissal for disagreeing.

Unions representing federal workers suggested that Musk's order was not valid. Some Trump-appointed officials opposed Elon Musk's ultimatum to federal employees who had to summarize their achievements in a week or be fired. Musk reiterated his demands, but many agencies, including the FBI and the Defense Department, ordered their employees not to respond to the order.

The Ministry of Defense is responsible for evaluating the performance of its employees and will conduct any inspections in accordance with its procedures

- said Darin S. Selnick, the Pentagon's acting personnel official, instructing Pentagon employees to “refrain from any response at this time.

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of the Office of National Intelligence, ordered all intelligence officers not to respond to the letter in a message seen by The New York Times.

Due to the sensitive and classified nature of our work, intelligence officers should not respond to the OPM letter

- wrote Gabbard.

Kash Patel, the FBI director, wrote in a letter to employees that “the FBI, through the office of the director, is responsible for all of our vetting processes,” ordering employees to “refrain from responding in any way at this time.

Senior personnel officials at the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security also ordered their employees not to respond to the letter.

US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters23.02.25, 19:03 • 32396 views

At the Justice and FBI departments, Musk's threats were met with a mixture of anger and surprise that someone would issue such a blanket order without regard to sensitive aspects such as criminal investigations, legal confidentiality, or grand jury materials.

Some law enforcement leaders quickly told their officers to wait for further instructions from their superiors on Monday before responding to the order, according to current and former officials. Other agencies gave conflicting instructions.

Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval 24.02.25, 10:17 • 30453 views

The Ministry of Health and Social Services told its employees on Sunday morning to follow the directive. An hour later, a letter from the acting director of the National Institute of Health, a subordinate agency, told employees to refrain from responding.

A few hours later, the HHS ordered all employees to “suspend” responses to the ultimatum. In a sharp statement on Sunday, Everett B. Kelly, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, said the letter sent to federal workers was “clearly illegal” and “ridiculous.” Kelly demanded that the order be withdrawn and noted:

By allowing the unelected and unbalanced Elon Musk to dictate OPM's actions, you have demonstrated a lack of respect for the integrity of federal employees and their critical work

Several intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency, have warned employees that responding could inadvertently reveal classified work. While Musk's original letter said employees should not include classified information, current and former intelligence officials have pointed out that if an adversary gained access to thousands of unclassified intelligence accounts, they could gather sensitive details or learn about projects that should remain secret.

 Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York whose district is likely to be one of the most contested in 2026, expressed doubt about the order, even while providing broader support for Musk's cost-cutting initiative. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, also criticized Musk's order.

Our public servants deserve to be treated with dignity and respect for the unrecognized work they do

she wrote in a statement on social media.

It is unclear on what legal basis Musk could justify mass layoffs based on the responses to this letter, and the White House and the Office of Personnel Management have not responded to questions about the threat of layoffs.

Musk and Ramaswamy draw MAGA's ire for supporting foreign workers27.12.24, 10:02 • 15971 view

President Trump was initially silent, but later mocked federal workers through a meme. In a series of posts on social media, Musk also promoted baseless allegations of payroll fraud - that a significant number of “non-existent” or dead people work in the federal workforce, and that criminals use these fake employees to collect government paychecks.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on billionaire Elon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government, despite the uproar over layoffs and drastic spending cuts. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
national-security-agencyNational Security Agency
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting | УНН