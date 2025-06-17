Trump meets with national security team: focus on the conflict between Iran and Israel

US President Donald Trump is meeting with national security advisers in the situation room. This was reported by two White House officials to NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

Donald Trump is expected to meet with top national security advisers in the situation room.

They will focus on the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The situation room is the White House's information and notification center.

It has been operating around the clock since its creation in 1961 to monitor national and global intelligence.

