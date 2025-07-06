$41.720.00
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump may announce Gaza ceasefire: when it will happen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 77 views

US President Donald Trump may announce a ceasefire in Gaza on July 7 if an agreement is reached. Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have resumed in Qatar, envisioning a 60-day truce and the release of hostages.

Trump may announce Gaza ceasefire: when it will happen

US President Donald Trump may announce a ceasefire in Gaza as early as Monday, July 7. This was reported by The National, citing sources, according to UNN.

Indirect talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas resumed in the Qatari capital on Sunday, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that this happened two days after Hamas "positively" responded to the proposed agreement. It provides for:

  • a 60-day ceasefire;
    • the release of 10 living hostages;
      • the return of the remains of 18 people who died in captivity.

        According to the publication's sources, if an agreement is reached in the coming hours, Trump will announce a ceasefire on Monday. The American leader's announcement will likely include a call for Hamas to lay down its arms. Trump may call on the group's leaders to leave Gaza and live in exile.

        He will call on Hamas to lay down its arms and release all hostages if it wants a permanent ceasefire

        - a source told The National.

        The proposals contain provisions that discussions on ending the war and withdrawing Israeli troops from Gaza will begin immediately after the truce comes into effect.

        An Israeli negotiating team will travel to Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release. At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister's office stated that the changes Hamas intends to make to the proposal are "unacceptable to Israel."

        Israel claims control over approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip05.07.25, 02:42 • 1774 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        Politics
        Israel
        Washington, D.C.
        Donald Trump
        Qatar
        Binyamin Netanyahu
