Trump instructs Elon Musk to cut Pentagon spending

Trump instructs Elon Musk to cut Pentagon spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35034 views

US President Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will be in charge of cutting costs at the Pentagon. Musk already leads a group in the Department of Government Effectiveness that has made large-scale layoffs at USAID.

US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk will soon focus on cutting costs at the Pentagon. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, on Friday, February 07, US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk would soon focus on cutting costs in the Pentagon, an agency that has billions of dollars in contracts with SpaceX and other Musk companies.

He will deal with education very quickly, and he will deal with the military sphere. The military is also

- Donald Trump told reporters during a press conference at the White House with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

It is noted that the US President did not express any concerns about a potential conflict of interest. The United States Department of Defense is heavily dependent on Musk, using his companies to launch most military satellites. Last year alone, his companies received about $3 billion in nearly 100 different contracts with 17 federal agencies.

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump praised the team working under Musk's leadership within the Department of Government Efficiency, which has already organized large-scale layoffs of civil servants. In particular, almost 10,000 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which deals with foreign aid, were laid off.

I am very proud of the work of this group of young but very smart people

- Donald Trump said.

“They are doing it at my insistence. It would be much easier not to, but we need to look into some things to find corruption,” the White House chief added.

Recall

The number of M&A deals in the United States fell by 30% to 873 in January 2025, the lowest since 2015. Experts attribute this to the unstable policies of the new president and his plans to increase tariffs.

Trump imposes new sanctions against the International Criminal Court07.02.25, 02:21 • 31785 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
spacexSpaceX
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising