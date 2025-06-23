Trump initiates meeting with leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand at NATO summit - Nikkei

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 3442 views
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 14737 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 64505 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 106101 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 87230 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 102391 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 207041 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 141960 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 278823 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 129751 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
55%
745mm
Popular news
Massive drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts, infrastructure damagedJune 23, 12:30 AM • 11668 views
During the attack on Kyiv, the exit from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damagedJune 23, 01:24 AM • 32598 views
Massive shelling of Kyiv Oblast: one dead, 4 woundedJune 23, 02:21 AM • 31894 views
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)04:00 AM • 22104 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine06:23 AM • 23580 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 278823 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 334997 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 284396 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 216440 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 266187 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Winston Peters
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 82710 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 207041 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 84224 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 86780 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 92402 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Facebook
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Tomahawk (missile family)

Trump initiates meeting with leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand at NATO summit - Nikkei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Donald Trump plans to meet with leaders of Indo-Pacific countries during the NATO summit in the Netherlands to expand security cooperation. The meeting will discuss coordination of actions and defense spending, which NATO plans to increase to 3.5% of GDP, and with additional indicators to 5%.

Trump initiates meeting with leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand at NATO summit - Nikkei

US President Donald Trump intends to meet with leaders of Indo-Pacific countries during the NATO summit in the Netherlands this week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nikkei.

Details

As learned from Nikkei materials, Trump wants to meet with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand during the NATO summit scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Netherlands.

The event is expected to take place in The Hague.

The meeting, which will tentatively take place in The Hague, will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

- sources noted.

At the same time, Nikkei reports that "the new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung was also expected to attend the summit, but his office announced on Sunday that the president had decided not to participate, citing urgent domestic issues and 'uncertainty' caused by the conflict in the Middle East."

According to the publication, Trump views this meeting as an opportunity for the US and European NATO members to expand security cooperation, as Russia and China pose a growing threat in areas such as cyberspace and space development.

Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand are part of the "IP4" – NATO's partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participants are expected to commit to strengthening coordination in combating issues spanning various continents and discuss the direction in which this cooperation should develop.

In addition, according to the publication, "NATO is also showing significant interest in cooperating with the defense industries of Japan, Australia, and South Korea."

In particular, the alliance recently told Japan about its desire to continue cooperation on technologies used in drones. As emphasized in the article, "drones have become a primary means of attack for both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine."

Defense spending

The summit will also discuss the level of military expenditures of member countries.

"NATO will discuss raising defense spending targets for member countries – a demand Trump has been making for years," Nikkei writes.

According to informed sources, "these countries currently aim to spend more than 2% of their gross domestic product."

National leaders are expected to agree to raise the defense spending target to 3.5% of GDP, while also providing an additional 1.5 percentage points for a broader definition of defense, such as infrastructure needed in crisis situations – bringing the total to 5%

- the material states.

Nikkei also quotes a Pentagon source: "Allies in Asia will also have to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP."

Trump "may demand increased defense spending from Japan, South Korea, and others at a special meeting."

NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times18.06.25, 20:56 • 15811 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Mark Rutte
The Pentagon
New Zealand
NATO
The Hague
Australia
Donald Trump
South Korea
Netherlands
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9