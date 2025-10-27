US President Donald Trump is forcing the world to burn more oil and gas. He uses trade negotiations, threats of tariffs, and verbal rebukes to encourage countries to abandon their renewable energy commitments (and in doing so, buy more American oil and liquefied natural gas), UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to a senior US State Department official, who asked not to be named, a group of American diplomats and ministers met with representatives from various countries to persuade them to agree with Trump's actions.

Ten months into his second term, these actions by Trump are showing surprising success, as key figures and countries are increasingly succumbing to determined pressure.

Oil and gas proponents support the president's ambitions. They say he has helped restart the global climate change discussion and provided a welcome political opportunity for banks, corporations, and other governments that wanted to back away from some sustainable development goals amid rising electricity demand.

But according to environmental advocates, Trump is unfairly imposing his will on a world that has less and less time to limit emissions and prevent the worst effects of global warming.

