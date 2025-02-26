Trump: Europe must take primary responsibility for helping Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that European countries would be “largely” responsible for providing defense assistance to Ukraine. According to him, this includes air defense equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

When asked by journalists whether Trump would provide military assistance to Ukraine in the future, particularly after Washington and Kyiv sign an agreement on Ukrainian minerals, he replied:

“Europe will be largely responsible for this,” Trump said.

When asked about providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, the White House chief replied that this should also be primarily Europe's responsibility. He reiterated that he had “very good conversations” with Ukraine and Russia.

Recall

On February 24, EU Diplomacy Chief Kaja Kallas announced broad support for a new defense initiative for Ukraine. Specific amounts of aid and decisions may be made at the EU summit on March 6.