Trump declined to comment on what a "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

A peace agreement on Ukraine, promoted by the United States of America, could work. This was stated by US President Donald Trump to reporters during an event at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

According to the American leader, many people want this.

"We'll see what happens. We're working to see if we can make a deal now. We'll find out soon." - said Trump.

At the same time, he refused to answer questions about the creation of a "free economic zone" in Donbas.

"I don't want to do that (comment, - ed.) now. It's a very difficult situation. It will work. Many people want it to work. All I want is to stop the death of 25,000 people a month," the US President emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas as a concession to end the war. This concession has the support of European leaders and is included in the revised US peace plan.

