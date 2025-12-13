Trump declined to comment on what a "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
09:33 PM • 4744 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
December 12, 06:15 PM • 13435 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 17311 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 22316 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 29347 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 33248 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 42452 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 31877 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23999 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 24222 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5m/s
72%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 13133 views
SBU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea: production processes suspendedPhotoDecember 12, 06:32 PM • 3956 views
Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - mediaDecember 12, 06:42 PM • 3378 views
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted07:20 PM • 7766 views
Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media07:53 PM • 3308 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 13166 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 33249 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 28985 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 42453 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 76829 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 28984 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 24949 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 54720 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 46164 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 50923 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Social network

Trump declined to comment on what a "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

US President Donald Trump believes that the peace agreement for Ukraine, promoted by the US, can be successful. He emphasized that many people support this initiative and noted that the main goal is to stop the monthly deaths of thousands of people.

Trump declined to comment on what a "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

A peace agreement on Ukraine, promoted by the United States of America, could work. This was stated by US President Donald Trump to reporters during an event at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

According to the American leader, many people want this.

"We'll see what happens. We're working to see if we can make a deal now. We'll find out soon."

- said Trump.

At the same time, he refused to answer questions about the creation of a "free economic zone" in Donbas.

"I don't want to do that (comment, - ed.) now. It's a very difficult situation. It will work. Many people want it to work. All I want is to stop the death of 25,000 people a month," the US President emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas as a concession to end the war. This concession has the support of European leaders and is included in the revised US peace plan.

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg12.12.25, 00:00 • 12029 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine