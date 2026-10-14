Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the U.S. midterm elections — The Hill

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration declined to invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the midterm elections, breaking with a practice Washington had followed for more than 20 years. The decision drew criticism from Democrats and human rights organizations. The Hill reports, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, Trump's decision puts the United States in the same camp as the isolated autocratic regimes of Belarus and Russia. These countries have also refused international observers, and their most recent elections have been widely condemned as fraudulent.

White House spokesperson Lauren Biss, explaining the absence of an invitation, said that the elections would be administered, conducted with the participation of, and observed by American citizens. The United States is one of the OSCE's 57 members.

The ODIHR and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly called the administration's decision "regrettable" last month. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pere Joan Pons said the refusal represented a significant departure from the established democratic practice that had been in place for more than two decades.

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Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said that failing to invite international observers contradicted the principles of freedom, democracy, and electoral transparency. Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse called the absence of an OSCE mission "a warning signal for democracy." Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen also suggested that the administration might not want independent observation on Election Day.

Trump's critics, the publication writes, fear possible attempts to challenge or derail election results unfavorable to Republican candidates. State officials, predominantly Democrats, are also discussing possible actions by the federal government regarding elections, which are administered by the states in the United States.

Additional information

Election observation is carried out by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). Its mission has no enforcement mechanisms and does not determine the legitimacy of elections. The observers' task is to assess the electoral environment and prepare recommendations to bring the process into line with the OSCE's commitments to democratic standards.

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