Trump contradicts himself in customs policy, increasing uncertainty in the global economy - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Trump's trade policy is destabilizing the global economy. His statements on deals and tariffs are contradictory, and negotiations with China are in question, which causes uncertainty and risks of recession.

Trump contradicts himself in customs policy, increasing uncertainty in the global economy - AP

US President Donald Trump continues to contradict himself regarding his own decisions in regulating customs policy. And this turmoil in the field of global trade is increasing the nervous tension in the fragile world economy. This is according to the Associated Press, reports UNN

Details

The American leader said that he plans to conclude several new trade agreements within a few weeks. And later he added that it is "physically impossible" to hold all the necessary meetings to conclude these agreements.

Trump also said that he will simply set new customs rates, agreed internally in the US government over the next few weeks. But he already did this on his "day of liberating the American economy from stability" on April 2, which caused a shudder in the world economy and hysteria in global and local markets.

Drug prices in the US will rise by 13% due to Trump's tariffs - forecast 25.04.25, 20:32 • 1852 views

The head of the White House also said that he is actively negotiating with the Chinese government to resolve the customs crisis, while China and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that negotiations have not yet begun. And in Beijing, Trump was even urged to "stop talking nonsense" and finally start a real de-escalation in bilateral trade.

Due to this situation, there is acute uncertainty in the world economy, which makes business nervous. Employers and industry analysts predict that national economies will suffer as a result, and a deep recession is possible at the global level.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping called him about customs duties. Trump added that agreements with the US will be completed in three to four weeks.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Scott Bessent
Associated Press
White House
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
