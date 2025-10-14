$41.600.10
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2590 views

US President Donald Trump confirmed a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on October 17. He also called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a leader who can help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, October 17. This was reported by UNN.

Details

"I think so," the White House chief told reporters aboard the plane on his way back to the US after a visit to the Middle East.

Trump also called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a leader who can help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

Erdogan can. Putin respects him. And he is my friend

- said the US President.

He added that when NATO "has problems with Erdogan, which happens often, they call me to talk to him, and I have never failed to resolve them immediately."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington on Friday. He also noted that the Ukrainian team has already left for the US for a series of meetings, and the main topics of the visit will be air defense and long-range capabilities.

Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT13.10.25, 17:34 • 19237 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy