Trump commuted the prison sentence of ex-Congressman Santos, convicted of fraud

US President Trump reduced the prison sentence of former Republican congressman George Santos, who was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for fraud this spring.

UNN reports with reference to Plattform Truth.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced that he had commuted the sentence of former Republican congressman George Santos, who was sentenced in April to more than seven years in prison.

On his Truth Social page, Trump stated that Santos had spent a long time in solitary confinement and "was obviously subjected to terrible abuse."

George Santos was somewhat of a "rebel," but there are many rebels in our country who don't need to serve seven years in prison... At least Santos had the courage, conviction, and intelligence to always vote Republican. - Trump explained.

The US President, as stated, "signed a pardon that will immediately release George Santos from prison."

Reference

Elected in 2022 to New York's district, Santos quickly became one of the most controversial figures in American politics. The politician repeatedly appeared in the news regarding false statements. These concerned higher education, career, family, and religion. It is also known that Santos fabricated a diploma from an elite university and a successful career on a college volleyball team. The ex-congressman also falsely claimed to have worked at the investment bank Goldman Sachs and the banking conglomerate Citigroup.

