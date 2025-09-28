$41.490.00
Trump claims "very good response" to Gaza peace plan - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

US President Donald Trump reported a positive reaction to his proposal for ending the war in Gaza, expressing optimism regarding support for the plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 21-point plan proposed by the US envisages the return of hostages, an end to Israeli attacks on Qatar, and the resumption of dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump claims "very good response" to Gaza peace plan - Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced that he had received a positive reaction to his proposal to end the war in Gaza. He expressed optimism that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would support the plan during a meeting in Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

"We're getting very good feedback because Bibi wants to make a deal too," he said.

- said the US President.

Details

Trump noted that his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have already held talks with Netanyahu in New York. According to him, the 21-point plan proposed by the US provides for the return of hostages, an end to Israeli attacks on Qatar, and the resumption of dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.

Netanyahu stated that he would consider the possibility of amnesty for Hamas leaders if they leave the country, release hostages, and end the war. At the same time, US Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that the negotiations are very difficult, but there is a chance for an agreement.

"I feel more optimistic about where we are now than where we've been at any point in the last few months, but let's be realistic, these things can fall apart at the last minute," he said.

- he noted.

Recall

According to Reuters, on September 28, Israeli armored units deepened their invasion into the areas of Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and Al-Nasser. Due to active hostilities and the blocking of humanitarian corridors, dozens of wounded remain without assistance, and civilians cannot evacuate.

Also, Trump intends to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Veronika Marchenko

