Trump claimed he stopped a war between India and Pakistan and saved millions of lives

US President Donald Trump, during his speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, stated that his diplomatic actions helped stop the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have claimed tens of millions of lives. He said this while addressing the event participants, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the escalation between the two nuclear powers was at a critical level – hostilities continued, and planes were shot down in the air. He emphasized that he personally intervened in the situation, holding direct telephone conversations with the leadership of both countries.

I believe we saved about 25 million lives then. And that number could have been much higher. War was already raging — planes were being shot down, the situation was extremely dangerous – Trump stated.

The US President also noted that he knew Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi well, and established contacts with the Pakistani side, in particular, through trade negotiations. According to him, in the end, both sides compromised, which allowed the conflict to be stopped.

Trump emphasized that the example of India and Pakistan, in his opinion, demonstrates the possibility of resolving even the most complex and seemingly hopeless international conflicts through direct diplomacy and political will.

Recall

US President Donald Trump opened the first meeting of the Peace Council, calling it his most important work. He welcomed world leaders, including representatives from Saudi Arabia and Hungary.