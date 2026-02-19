Trump claimed he stopped a war between India and Pakistan and saved millions of lives

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 6698 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11043 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 10647 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 18654 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 15745 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 26278 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24709 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24797 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23924 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18339 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.1m/s
76%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 19023 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 24239 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 18203 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 13083 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 11472 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 11508 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 18632 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 26267 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 24279 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 41428 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 13122 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 18239 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 23774 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 31714 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 32749 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
YouTube

Trump claimed he stopped a war between India and Pakistan and saved millions of lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Donald Trump claims that his diplomatic actions stopped an armed conflict between India and Pakistan. He personally intervened by holding telephone conversations with the leaders of both countries.

Trump claimed he stopped a war between India and Pakistan and saved millions of lives

US President Donald Trump, during his speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, stated that his diplomatic actions helped stop the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have claimed tens of millions of lives. He said this while addressing the event participants, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the escalation between the two nuclear powers was at a critical level – hostilities continued, and planes were shot down in the air. He emphasized that he personally intervened in the situation, holding direct telephone conversations with the leadership of both countries.

I believe we saved about 25 million lives then. And that number could have been much higher. War was already raging — planes were being shot down, the situation was extremely dangerous 

– Trump stated.

The US President also noted that he knew Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi well, and established contacts with the Pakistani side, in particular, through trade negotiations. According to him, in the end, both sides compromised, which allowed the conflict to be stopped.

Trump emphasized that the example of India and Pakistan, in his opinion, demonstrates the possibility of resolving even the most complex and seemingly hopeless international conflicts through direct diplomacy and political will.

Recall

US President Donald Trump opened the first meeting of the Peace Council, calling it his most important work. He welcomed world leaders, including representatives from Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
Saudi Arabia
United States
Hungary
Pakistan