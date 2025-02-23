Trump can end the war in Ukraine “this week” - White House

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78049 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111966 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148864 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89521 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45674 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105437 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57191 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 78049 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139801 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39148 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132639 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134527 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163005 views
Trump can end the war in Ukraine “this week” - White House

Trump can end the war in Ukraine “this week” - White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71814 views

White House spokeswoman says Trump is confident of reaching a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine within a week. The National Security Advisor and Treasury Secretary are working on a deal that includes rare earth metals.

US President Donald Trump is confident that he will be able to conclude an agreement with Russia to end the "conflict" in Ukraine "this" (next) week. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, quoted by The Hill, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Saturday, February 22, Caroline Leavitt , after returning from the Conservative Political Action Conference, announced in an interview with journalists that Donald Trump is confident in his ability to conclude a deal with Russia to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, suggesting that it could end "this week.

The President and his team are very focused on continuing to negotiate with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the President is very confident that we can do that this week

- said the White House spokeswoman.

Her comments came after Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has no cards" and should refrain from talking to international leaders about further peace talks.

Caroline Leavitt also said that National Security Advisor Matt Waltz will be working around the clock on the agreement this weekend, and shared that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been involved in discussions on the proposed agreement regarding the use of rare earth metals.

When it comes to critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. It's very important to the president because it will pay off American tax dollars

- Leavitt said.

"And it will also be a great economic partnership between the United States and the Ukrainian people, as well as for the recovery of their country after this brutal war," the spokesperson concluded.

Recall

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced a new meeting with US representatives at the level of department heads within two weeks. The meeting will be held in a third country to discuss bilateral relations.

Trump saidthat representatives of Washington and Moscow will meet on February 25 in Saudi Arabia. 

Trump saidthat Putin is ready to conclude a peace deal, but is not obliged to do so. He also believes that Zelenskyy's participation in peace talks is not important.

Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine21.02.25, 21:29 • 29128 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

