Trump can end the war in Ukraine “this week” - White House

US President Donald Trump is confident that he will be able to conclude an agreement with Russia to end the "conflict" in Ukraine "this" (next) week. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, quoted by The Hill, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Saturday, February 22, Caroline Leavitt , after returning from the Conservative Political Action Conference, announced in an interview with journalists that Donald Trump is confident in his ability to conclude a deal with Russia to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, suggesting that it could end "this week.

The President and his team are very focused on continuing to negotiate with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the President is very confident that we can do that this week - said the White House spokeswoman.

Her comments came after Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has no cards" and should refrain from talking to international leaders about further peace talks.

Caroline Leavitt also said that National Security Advisor Matt Waltz will be working around the clock on the agreement this weekend, and shared that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been involved in discussions on the proposed agreement regarding the use of rare earth metals.

When it comes to critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. It's very important to the president because it will pay off American tax dollars - Leavitt said.

"And it will also be a great economic partnership between the United States and the Ukrainian people, as well as for the recovery of their country after this brutal war," the spokesperson concluded.

Recall

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced a new meeting with US representatives at the level of department heads within two weeks. The meeting will be held in a third country to discuss bilateral relations.

Trump saidthat representatives of Washington and Moscow will meet on February 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Trump saidthat Putin is ready to conclude a peace deal, but is not obliged to do so. He also believes that Zelenskyy's participation in peace talks is not important.

Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine