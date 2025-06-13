Trump called on Iran to make a deal to avoid further deaths and destruction in the country

US President Donald Trump commented on Israel's strikes on Iran. In particular, he emphasized that he gave Iran a chance to make a deal to prevent hostilities, UNN writes, citing Trump's post on his own social network Truth Sicial.

I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them in the strongest terms, "Just do it," but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't do it. - Trump said.

Trump also threatened that the situation for Iran would worsen, as Israel has weapons provided by the United States and knows how to use them.

I told them it would be far worse than anything they know, anticipate, or have been told, that the United States produces the best and deadliest military equipment in the world, absolutely, and that Israel has a lot of it, and more to come - and they know how to use it - Trump said.

Donald Trump also emphasized that new attacks on Iran, if it does not make concessions, will be even more severe.

Some Iranian hardliners were speaking boldly, but they didn't know what was going to happen. They're all dead now, and it's only going to get worse! There has already been a great deal of death and destruction, but there is still time to end this carnage, and the next planned attacks will be even more brutal. - added the head of the White House.

In conclusion, Trump again called on Iran to make a deal before more destruction is done.

Iran must make a deal before everything is destroyed and save what was once known as the Persian Empire. No more deaths, no more destruction, just do it before it's too late - Trump concluded his address.

Addendum

Iran announced on state television that it would not participate in nuclear talks with the United States on Sunday.

The decision follows recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The canceled session was expected to address differences over restrictions on uranium enrichment and easing of US sanctions.