Trump believes the war between Ukraine and Russia will not escalate into World War III
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump does not believe that Russia's war against Ukraine could escalate into World War III, emphasizing that it would not have started under his presidency. He called it a big problem for Europe, which the continent is not coping with.
US President Donald Trump stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia could escalate into World War III, but he currently does not see such a threat. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.
This is a war (Russia against Ukraine - ed.) that should never have happened. Frankly, it wouldn't have happened if I were president, and it didn't happen for four years. I watched what was happening and said, "Wow, they're going to cause trouble here." And it started, and it could have escalated into World War III. Frankly, I think that probably won't happen now. I think you would have had a much bigger problem than you have now.
However, according to him, it is a big problem for Europe, and "they are not handling it well."
Recall
US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Politico, condemned Europe, calling it a "decaying" group of countries led by "weak" people.