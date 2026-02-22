Trump-backed gas power plant could become the largest air polluter in the US

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
12:48 AM • 410 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
11:49 PM • 3112 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
10:51 PM • 10559 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 27002 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 25618 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33123 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 32542 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27139 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23909 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27585 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 10745 views
In Belarus, revenues will increase by 17%, expenditures by 15.8% - intelligenceFebruary 21, 03:32 PM • 7942 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 20561 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 15965 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo10:57 PM • 6210 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 50109 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 59390 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 71161 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 85119 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 122947 views
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hungary
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 20609 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 25221 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 26825 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 19196 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21831 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
TikTok
Facebook

Trump-backed gas power plant could become the largest air polluter in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

A new 9.2 GW gas power plant, backed by the Trump administration, risks becoming the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US. It is estimated that it could emit up to 19.4 million tons of CO2 annually, exceeding the most powerful coal-fired plants.

Trump-backed gas power plant could become the largest air polluter in the US

A large-scale project for a new 9.2 Gigawatt gas power plant, which received support from the Donald Trump administration, risks becoming the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country's energy sector. According to BloombergNEF analysts, if completed, this facility will surpass even the most powerful coal-fired power plants currently operating in the United States in terms of pollution. This is reported by UNN.

Details

If the plant operates at 65% of its capacity using standard combined-cycle gas turbines, it could emit approximately 19.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

— notes Helen Kou, head of US power sector analysis at BloombergNEF.

Project scale and environmental risks

The new plant, capable of supplying electricity to millions of households, has become part of the Trump administration's strategy to expand fossil fuel extraction and use under the slogan of energy independence.

Wildfire smoke claims over 24,000 lives in the US annually: new study05.02.26, 04:01 • 4620 views

However, environmentalists and Rhodium Group analysts emphasize that even with moderate forecasts, the facility's annual emissions will be about 16.2 million tons of CO2. For comparison: this is equivalent to the emissions from almost 3.8 million gasoline-powered passenger cars over a year.

Energy policy amidst climate challenges

The emergence of such a powerful gas facility comes against the backdrop of the Trump administration's cancellation of a number of environmental restrictions for industrial enterprises.

Oily film recorded in Black Sea after Russian attack on oil tanks - Center for Countering Disinformation11.02.26, 12:14 • 3664 views

In particular, recent decisions on two-year exemptions from air quality standards for petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana have already sparked protests from local communities. While the White House promotes gas as a "cleaner alternative" to coal, scientists warn that the full life cycle of methane emissions from extraction and transportation could negate any environmental benefits of such a transition.

Comparison with coal generation

According to EPA data, the James H. Miller Jr. coal-fired power plant in Alabama, which was previously considered one of the leaders in terms of pollution, emitted about 16.6 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2023. Thus, the new gas giant will not only match the coal capacities of the previous generation but will also likely set a new anti-record for the American energy system.

Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaul10.02.26, 07:20 • 17430 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Energy
Electricity
Alabama
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States