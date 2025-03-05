Trump introduced Elon Musk as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency
During a speech in Congress, Donald Trump introduced Elon Musk as the head of the Government Efficiency Department. Musk showed no interest in taking this position, but received positive feedback from the president.
US President Donald Trump introduced billionaire Elon Musk as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency during a speech in Congress. This was reported by UNN.
The head of the White House noted that Musk was not interested in taking this position.
You know, he didn't need it, but we really appreciate your efforts. Even this side appreciates your efforts. They just don't want to admit it. ... You are doing a great job
After that, he stated that the previous administration unjustifiably spent 22 billion dollars to provide free housing for illegal immigrants and another 40 billion dollars to improve their socio-economic status.
Donald Trump announced the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Republicans supported the initiative, believing that the UN does not serve the interests of the US and the "America First" program.
